All 911 phone lines in Northumberland County are operational following an outage Wednesday night.
Powerful storms swept through the region and knocked out power to the Northumberland County 911 center at 9 p.m. Utility lines were down across the county affecting communications.
Power was restored to the call center about 1:30 a.m.
Emergency crews were called into their departments during the outage and residents were urged to report emergencies directly to fire departments or emergency medical service stations due to a communication system outage.