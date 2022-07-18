HUMMELS WHARF — Production resumed Monday at National Beef following Friday evening's anhydrous ammonia leak that caused the evacuation of 46 people from the Hummels Wharf plant.
The external leak happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday and was contained within 32 minutes, said Marcy Johnson, director of corporate communications at National Beef.
Production of beef, ground beef and pork products for hundreds of retailers had ended for the day when the incident happened, she said.
Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach went to the plant Friday evening and met with officials from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
He said the response was swift and professional.
"The (faulty) valve was replaced right away," Shambach said. About 3,000 pounds of ammonia escaped, he said.
On Saturday, the National Beef Safety and Environmental teams were at the plant working with local, state and federal authorities involved in the investigation, Johnson said.
During the incident, 46 plant employees and contractors were evacuated from the building and taken to the nearby Hummels Wharf Fire station on the North Old Trail.
Hummels Wharf Fire Chief Chris Eppley said a few people complained of breathing issues but there were no serious injuries.
Three people were evaluated at the station by EMS and one employee was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment and later released, Johnson said.
"No products were compromised," she said. "The safety of our employees and the Selinsgrove/Monroe Township community continues to be our top priority."
The plant opened at 1811 N. Old Trail in May 2001.