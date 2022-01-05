A year after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the political divisions in the United States have grown wider a local professor said.
According to a poll released this week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 7 in 10 Americans say a House select committee should continue its investigation of the attack. Forty-one percent of Republicans say Congress should continue to investigate, while 58% say it should not.
The select committee is made up of five Democrats and two Republicans — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, approved by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and continues to investigate what led up to the attack.
"It's probably about the same, maybe a little worse," Nick Clark, associate professor and chair of political science at Susquehanna University, said Wednesday of the divisions in the nation. "There were a small number of Republicans who said that was the final straw in supporting President Trump. We see two of them on the committee."
While Donald Trump remains relevant politically today, Clark said the former president doesn't have quite the pull he did while in office.
"I don't think his support has expanded," Clark said. "If anything, his influence has contracted. (Senate Minority leader Mitch) McConnell is not following his cues, he's doing his own thing. Other senators are not as vocal. In the House, Republicans there are still beholden to Trump in a lot of ways.
"He still has a loyal following. I think his support has stayed at a higher level than most thought it would be after that."
Polls released in advance of the anniversary of the attacks also show a clear divide among what happened that day. Four in 10 Republicans said the attack was violent or very violent; 9 in 10 Democrats said it was according to the poll.
"QAnon has been big on the right and it has only gotten bigger over the last five years and that has all sorts of false narratives," Clark said. "The president has presented his own spin on everything that's happened, and he's been largely consistent. I wish more Republicans would have stood up to that narrative."
Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said Republicans haven't moved forward since last year and instead push forward with the "Bie Lie."
"Instead of accountability and remorse, members of the Republican Party continue to undermine our elections and our democratic principles," he said. "Republican officials across the country have embraced the former President’s Big Lie by introducing and enacting an unprecedented number of voter suppression measures and politicizing nonpartisan election administration functions."