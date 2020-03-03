NORTHUMBERLAND — Route 11 has reopened this morning after crews have completed cleanup from a fuel spill.
A fuel spill from a North Shore engine Monday morning led officials to call in a hazardous materials team and close part of Route 11 for 24 hours.
About a quarter-mile of the northbound lane of Route 11, between the intersections of Ridge and Epler roads in Point Township, was closed allowing emergency and cleanup crews to respond to the spill. The road opened just before 9 a.m.
Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Steve Jeffery said a piece of the train track lifted and ripped through the diesel fuel tank.
"They lost 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel," Jeffery said. "The tank was full."
Jeffery said the fuel contained itself and a team from Northridge Group, an environmental consulting firm, was able to clean the area. "There is no danger," Jeffery said.
According to a report from PennDOT spokeswoman Maggie Baker, the lane closure "for soil remediation due to a locomotive leaking fuel in the area," will remain in place until Tuesday morning.
The Northbound driving lane is closed and traffic is being directed into the middle turning lane while work is being completed, according to PennDOT.
Fire crews remained on the scene with a Northumberland County hazardous materials team for most of the day.
Officials from North Shore did not return a call seeking comment.