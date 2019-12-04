Rain and snow showers are forecast to begin in the Valley by 2 p.m., according to AccuWeather.
AccuWeather is forecasting a high of 41 degrees today with a low of 32. Rain and snow showers and flurries are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening.
While there won't be a train of storms coming across the country like during Thanksgiving week, mid-winter cold and a couple Alberta Clippers are expected.
"The big storm train across the eastern two-thirds of the nation will take a bit of a break to refuel this week," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys said in a news release.
Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees below normal in the northeast, according to AccuWeather, cold on par with the middle of winter.
The first of two Alberta clippers is expected to pass through the region tonight and should be more of an issue north of the Valley. The second will cross from later Thursday through Friday.
"Most areas won't see more than a light coating to an inch or two from each individual disturbance," Brian Wimer, AccuWeather winter weather expert, said in a news release.
A storm overnight coated roads in portions of the Valley at about 1:30 a.m., but most of it had melted by the morning commute. No Valley schools delayed or canceled classes.