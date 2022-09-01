SUNBURY — Republican Ronald Tanney will remain on the ballot as the Democratic candidate in the general election for the representative of the 107th district despite never formally accepting or rejecting the write-in nomination.
Tanny's decision — or lack thereof — and his alleged lack of communication with election officials and members of his own party have resulted in ire among his fellow Republicans, including the chair of the party and his primary opponent.
Tanney, of Mount Carmel, attracted more than 400 write-in votes on the Democratic side of the ticket in May's primary, enough to qualify him to run on the November ballot as a Democrat against Republican candidate Joanne Stehr, of Hegins. Northumberland County Chief Clerk and former Elections Boards Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge and current Board of Elections Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips said they moved forward without Tanney's name on the ballot because he never accepted or rejected, but the Pennsylvania Department of State said otherwise this week.
"At this point, we're just following the state guidance," said Phillips. "He will be on the ballot unless we hear differently."
Tanney said he has no intention of seeking the position. He told The Daily Item that the state's decision "caught me totally off guard."
"It was not a planned move on my part," said Tanney.
Tanney and Stehr ran against each other in the May primary to fill the seat of retiring Pennsylvania House Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107. Tanney lost the Republican nomination 5,025 to 3,774. After far exceeding the 300 write-in votes to qualify for the Democratic nomination, Tanney never informed the election office or the state that he was accepting or rejecting the nomination.
Savidge and Phillips said they even tried to reach out several times but never got a response. They are not required to reach out to candidates, they said.
Candidates had until Aug. 15 to withdraw. When that date came and passed, Phillips moved forward with coding and programming the ballot without Tanney on the ballot.
The state sent the list of candidates to the county this week with Tanney's name on the list. When Phillips sought answers, she said she was told that Tanney did not formally withdraw, so his candidacy is defaulted to being on the ballot in both counties in the 107th District: Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.
Tanney said he never submitted the paperwork to accept the position.
"I'm not aware of how I became on the ballot," said Tanney. "It's a little bit of mystery to me as well. From the beginning, I had no intention of running on the Democratic ballot. If I was planning on doing this, I could have campaigned."
Tanney said he would have to look into the situation to figure out his next steps. Asked what he would do if he won the position, Tanney did not commit to an answer.
"That's not something in my thought process," said Tanney. "I'm not even thinking about it. I'm just trying to find out what's going on."
Chair: 'Very disappointed'
Deb Betz, the chair of the Northumberland County Republican Party, said she is "very disappointed" with the situation.
"Ron came to us as a Republican who switched over from the Democratic party three years ago," said Betz. "We asked him if he was going to run against Joanne (as a Democrat), and he said no. I truly believe a man's word is his character and this doesn't say much about Ron."
Any effort to reach Tanney has been ignored, said Betz.
"If he is going to run as a Democrat now, he should be ashamed of himself," she said. "If he's claiming he didn't know he needed to make a decision, shame on him. It shouldn't take that long to make this decision."
Betz said Tanney is "playing games."
"If he thinks he is going to win through manipulation and lies, I think the people of Northumberland County will see through that," she said.
Tanney reiterated that he didn't campaign for the position since the primary election. As far as communication with Betz, Tanney said she left him one voicemail at least two months ago while he was on vacation.
"That's the only dialogue from her, and I responded that I was out of town," he said.
Stehr is 'perturbed'
Stehr said she and other members of the local Republican parties have been trying to contact Tanney for months.
"I'm hoping he does the right thing and removes his name from the ballot," said Stehr. "I'm comfortable with whatever happens, but now I'm perturbed. We have been reaching out to him and nobody has heard anything from him. To act like he didn't know is probably not true. I don't want to assume to know what he's thinking. It's not a good look for him.
Tanney had a "very good productive team in the primary," she added. "I can't believe they wouldn't have told him to file to withdraw. If he was embarrassed to run as a Democrat, he should have withdrawn."
Stehr said, "the sneaky underhandedness is a hail Mary to disenfranchise the voters" as well as the Democratic party write-in candidate Ryan Mock. Mock, of Coal Township, announced earlier this month his intention to run a write-in campaign for the position.
Betz said she regrets supporting Tanney originally.
"I hope he never runs on another Republican ticket. We will not support him," said Betz. "I know we have the right candidate (Stehr) now."
No endorsement from Democrats
Dr. Leocadia Leocadia Paliulis, the chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Party, said Tanney will not be endorsed.
"We are Democrats," she said. "We will not endorse a Republican even if he is on the ballot as a Democrat. We endorse our candidate Ryan Mock."
Mock, of Coal Township, previously announced a Democratic write-in campaign. Paliulis said write-in campaigns are challenging because many people going to the polls might not know the background of the race.
"We are doing our very best to disseminate Ryan's name and platform," she said.
Paliulis called on Tanney to take action to withdraw.
"Particularly if he's not serious about running," she said. "I would like a person who is Republican to run as a Republican and a person who is Democrat to run as a Democrat."
"He's on the ballot," said Savidge. "He may have to petition the court to get off."
Phillips said it will take a few hours to re-program the ballot and another full day to review it.
The general election is Nov. 8.