Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.