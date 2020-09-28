Residents living in a home along Ridge Avenue in Sunbury all got out the home after fire broke out about 7:15 this morning.
Fire crews from four different counties are on the scene. There are nearly two dozen units on the scene according to Northumberland County's public incident page.
Smoke can still be scene emerging from the home, nearly 45 minutes after the initial fire call.
The first call went out about 7:15 a.m. for heavy smoke and fire in the basement, according to emergency radio.
A second alarm was called at 7:24 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.