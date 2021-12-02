RICHFIELD — County Line Restaurant servers Brittney Schoonover and Lucille Pannebaker used the $1,111 in tips they collected and a matching donation from the restaurant owner Tuesday to purchase $2,222 worth of toys for children this holiday season.
The co-workers held a similar "Tips For Tots" fundraiser last year to help ease the stress of parents at Christmas by donating to the Toys For Tots organization.
"After the year we'd been having, we thought it would be a good idea," said Schoonover, a Liverpool mother of a 4-year-old girl.
The pair were "blown away" by the response to their appeal last year when they collected more than $447 in tips in a few hours, she said. County Line Restaurant owner Curtis Lyter matched the tips and they were able to purchase $894 worth of new toys.
"I'm always looking for ways to be charitable and it's good business," said Lyter.
This year, after announcing their intention to again donate their tips from their 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday shift, customers came out to help.
"A lot of (people at) my tables asked if I was raising money" for charity, said Pannebaker, of Thompsontown. "It brought out a lot of people."
Schoonover said they waited on a larger-than-usual weekday crowd.
"At one point, we had a line out the door," she said.
At the end of the evening, Lyter matched the $1,111 in tips they had collected, bringing the total to $2,222.
They went to Walmart in Selinsgrove and purchased toys which they turned over to the Toys For Tots bin at the store.
Schoonover credits the County Line Restaurant patrons for making the fundraiser a success.
"It's been so nice to be blessed by customers year-round," she said.
Pannebaker hopes the idea takes off and others consider helping the less fortunate this holiday season.
"It feels great to be able to do that," she said.