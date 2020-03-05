SUNBURY — A Sunbury man continues to wait for a decision by a senior judge on whether or not evidence will be tested in the 1986 homicide case of Rickey Wolfe.
A hearing to preserve evidence from the case that is stored inside a state police crime evidence room in Harrisburg was canceled Thursday after Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark issued an order Tuesday stating Pennsylvania State Police are “enjoined and barred from destroying or changing in any manner any records, files and or evidence relative the Rickey Wolfe murder case pending further order of the court."
The hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday after Scott Schaeffer, 54, of Sunbury, through his attorney Joel Wiest, of Wiest Wiest-Benner & Rice LLC of Sunbury, requested the evidence be preserved.
Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt agreed to the stipulation requested by Wiest and Clark canceled the hearing this morning.
"We are thankful to Judge Clark for issuing the order and we are thankful to the attorney general's office for agreeing," Schaeffer said Thursday. "We are hopeful to get a decision on DNA testing as I am anxious to clear my name. My family, friends and the family of Rickey Wolfe continue to stand by my side through this whole process."
Wiest's brief stated that on March 2, he became aware the state police in Harrisburg, where the evidence in the Wolfe homicide is stored, may be in the process of destroying evidence and or case files from various old cases, possibly including the Wolfe case.
Wiest's brief said the destruction of the evidence of files is in order to “make room” for new items of evidence and case files.
“In the interest of justice, all of the evidence and case files relative to the matter must be maintained and not destroyed or changed in any manner,” Wiest wrote.
Schaeffer, through Wiest last year, filed a motion to test DNA evidence found at a boat launch, the scene of the Wolfe homicide.
Schaeffer was convicted, along with Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, of the murder in 1990 and both spent 17 years in prison before being released after new evidence emerged showing Schaeffer was not at the scene of the crime.
In a 2004 hearing, Schaeffer pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Trial testimony that linked Schaeffer to the crime came from what the state called Schaeffer’s co-conspirator, Robert Hummel. Hummel, who spent 10 years in prison after testifying, later admitted he lied under oath during his testimony concerning Schaeffer.
Schaeffer wants the DNA tested to prove he was not at the scene and he should not have been incarcerated for the crime.
Schmidt argued Schaeffer can’t be exonerated of the murder because he is not guilty of it. He said Schaeffer made a deal during that 2004 hearing after he was granted a new trial.
That’s where Schaeffer pleaded no contest to the murder, thus releasing him from prison.
Tim Wolfe, the son of Rickey Wolfe, said on Thursday he was prepared to go to the hearing. Tim Wolfe said he wants to see Schaeffer's name cleared of the crime and he wants those responsible for his father's death to get brought to justice.
"I am tired of this being unsolved," Wolfe said. "The realization is someone has to be held accountable. I am ready to speak to an attorney and see what I can do for my family. My grandmother just passed away and she fought for the truth about her son, my dad, and now I feel like I am the only one who is going to do this. I have explained who I am and who my dad was to people and all I hear from people is they also want the truth."
Clark received several briefs from Wiest and Schmidt through 2019 and now will make a decision on whether or not to test more than 15 pieces of evidence.
Clark is still reviewing the briefs and has yet to make a decision.