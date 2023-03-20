SHAMOKIN DAM — An overturned J.B. Hunt truck on Routes 11-15 near the W&L Collision Center slowed down traffic Monday morning.
Hector Baez, 48, of Lancaster, lost control of the rig as he turned left from Route 11 onto the southbound Routes 11-15 at about 10 a.m., Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
The truck, which was carrying a shipment of cat food, overturned in the right southbound lane.
The driver was not injured, Bremigen said.
Traffic was slowed down for a few hours as authorities cleared the scene.
Baez will be cited for driving too fast, Bremigen said.