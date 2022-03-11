Theresa J. Risso, charged with aggravated assault and other felony offenses after a violent crash last week, has been taken into custody in Lackawanna County, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Bremigen said his office received tips that Risso was at a location in Lackawanna County. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service took Risso into custody at about 11:30 a.m. today.
According to sources, Risso checked into a rehab facility in Lackawanna County after being discharged from Geisinger Tuesday.
Police say Risso had a blood-alcohol level four times over the legal limit when she crashed her BMW into several vehicles one week ago in Shamokin Dam with her toddler daughter in the backseat.
An arrest warrant was issued for Risso on Thursday after an attempt to take her into custody at her last known address in Selinsgrove was unsuccessful, Bremigen said.
Police said Risso was southbound on Routes 11-15 when she struck two vehicles at Baldwin Avenue and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam before crossing into the northbound lane, striking a utility pole, crashing through a concrete barrier and ramming into the rear of a parked van occupied by Haught and his wife, Christine, as they waited for a food order from Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.
Risso's 2017 BMW flipped a few times before coming to rest on the roof of the restaurant. Her 1 1/2-year-old daughter survived without injury.
Bremigen said Risso's blood-alcohol content was .327 percent two hours after the crash. The legal limit is .08 percent.
He filed charges at District Judge John Reed's office against Risso Thursday evening that include two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies; and other related misdemeanor and summary charges.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.