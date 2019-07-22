The rail crossing on King Street near Priestley Avenue in Northumberland Borough will remain closed through Wednesday, while new panels are brought in and placed over the rails, said a North Shore Railroad executive.
The $90,000 project cost is shared by North Shore Railroad and the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
King Street was closed at the rail crossing on Friday, so workers could complete upgrades to the crossing by Monday, but there were complications.
"The crossing panels that were placed had settled to an unacceptable level," said Jeb Stotter, president, CEO, of North Shore Railroad. " The surface of the road and the cross panels were at different levels. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised us that new panels would have to be put down."
The rail crossing was in need of repairs, Stotter explained. "It was old. It was rough."
Chesapeake Thermite Welding, of Port Hayward, Va., is the contractor, said Joint Rail Authority Executive Director Jeff Stover, on Monday.
Chesapeake got the job for $48,783, Stover said. "The balance is the cost of the crossing materials paid separately. No grant money was involved."
Until the work is done, a detour remains in effect, said PennDOT spokesman David Thompson.
Northbound Route 147 traffic will use Route 61 north from Sunbury to Route 11 north in Shamokin Dam to Route 147 north in Northumberland.
Southbound traffic will use the existing detour, which is Route 11 south from Northumberland to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 south to Route 147 south in Sunbury.
Once the detour is lifted, King Street will be open to northbound car traffic from the City of Sunbury.
The detour will remain in effect for southbound car traffic and all truck traffic.