Route 11 between Danville and Northumberland is expected to be closed in both directions most of the week following an overnight rockslide near the Montour-Northumberland County line.
Crews have cleared one lane of traffic, but the roadway is expected to be closed through the end of the week, PennDOT said in a release.
Route 11 is closed between the intersection with Route 54 in Danville to Ridge Road in Point Township.
A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
Additionally, due to downed trees on wires, Mile Post Road is closed between Shikellamy Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Road outside of Sunbury.
In Snyder County, Quarry Road is closed between Paxonville Road and Forever Lost Drive in Beaver Township, Snyder County due to downed trees and power lines. A detour using Paxtonville Road, Route 522 and Second Street is in place.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
According to PPL's outage map, 547 customers are still without power in the Valley as of 11 a.m. after high winds and strong thunderstorms swept through the region last night.
There are 282 customers in the dark in Northumberland County, 96 in Snyder, 129 in Union and 38 in Montour.