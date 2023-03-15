LEWISBURG — Danville senior Brenna Ross started her last PIAA Swimming Championships with her first state title.
The Delaware-bound senior won the 50 freestyle by less than a tenth of a second Wednesday afternoon to claim her first gold medal after winning medals at states in each of the last two years.
Ross, third in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke a year ago, won the 50 at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium in 23.73 seconds. Blue Mountain's Hannah Magdeburg was second in 23.81 seconds.
Ross is Danville's first state champion since Ryann Kishbaugh won the 100 back title in 2005.
Lewisburg state champion Kimmy Shannon was second in the 200 IM, a 1-2 repeat with Mapletown's Ella Menear from 2022. Shannon is the top seed in the 500 free — an event she has won two state titles already — on Thursday.
Lewisburg's medley relay team of Shannon, Jilline Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski was 23rd in 1:57.34. Bartholomew just missed the final in the 100 fly with a time of 59.14 seconds; she will swim in the consolation tonight. Shen was 25th in the 200 free.
Lewisburg's 200 free relay team of Shannon, Donner, Hopkinson and Gerlinksi finished 13th in 1:42.47 to reach the consolation.