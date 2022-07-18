Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.