Route 104 back open after crash
Jul 18, 2022
MIFFLINBURG — A portion of Route 104 in Limestone Township in Union County has reopened this morning following a crash. According to PennDOT, Route 104 was closed in both directions between Red Ridge Road and Beaver Road for several hours.