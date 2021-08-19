Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville remains closed this morning due to downed trees on wires. Local authorities and PennDOT to close Route 11 between Route 54 in Danville and Ridge Road outside of Northumberland in Point Township late Wednesday night.
PennDOT has put a detour using Route 54, Route 642, Route 45, and Route 147 in place.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
There were multiple other closures, most brief, for trees down on roads or mudslides due to significant rainfall that occurred in the Valley.
According to PPL's outage map, 369 homes or businesses are in the dark this morning after Wednesday's powerful storms, including 77 customers in Montour County, 228 in Northumberland County, 54 in Snyder County and 10 in Union County.