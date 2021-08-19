Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville is now open, according to a 5 p.m. update by PennDOT officials.
The road had been closed due to downed trees on wires. Local authorities and PennDOT closed Route 11 between Route 54 in Danville and Ridge Road outside of Northumberland in Point Township late Wednesday night and PPL officials said they hoped to have the road open and power restored to affected customers by 6 p.m.
A detour using Route 54, Route 642, Route 45, and Route 147 was in place.
There were multiple other closures, most brief, for trees down on roads or mudslides due to significant rainfall that occurred in the Valley.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 3 inches of rain fell across portions of the region on Thursday. NWS in State College measured 3.07 inches of rain in both Selinsgrove and Lewisburg while Altoona (3.69 inches), Johnstown (2.01) and Bradford (1.98) all broke one-day rainfall totals.
PPL crews have been repairing poles, removing trees and resetting lines. Route 11 first closed around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Near the Danville Boat Club, a large tree from the northern side of Route 11 fell across the road, hitting the lines on the southern side of Route 11, along the railroad tracks and Susquehanna River. One pole snapped in half and three others were leaning over from the damage.
Power remained out to 192 PPL customers in an area bridging Point Township in Northumberland and Mahoning Township in Montour County along the Susquehanna River most of the day on Thursday.
According to PennDOT's outage center, there were 21 customers in Montour and Northumberland counties, including 10 in Mahoning Township in Montour, still without power at 5:10 p.m.
"A tree fell on the line during the storm," PPL Regional Affairs director Tracie Witter said. PPL had two crews working on the lines throughout the day Thursday along with a crew from Verizon and Penn Lines, who handles tree trimming for PPL. "There was a nearby UGI gas line and railroad so teams from those organizations are involved as well."
Witter said PPL's peak outage during Wednesday night's storm came around 9 p.m. with around 750 customers out of power in the region. "By 8 a.m. (Thursday), the totals, respectively were down to 77 and 26. The cause was fallen limbs and trees on our lines from the storm."
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said the Valley saw some much-needed rain in recent days.
"We were starting to reach critical shortages as far as rainfall goes," he said. "It was a beneficial rain except for the areas with poor drainage where it rained so hard they have some runoff and flooding problems."
Because the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred drifted a little farther west than initial forecasts, the Valley missed the steady heavy rain that often comes with tropical storms.
"In this case, it came in waves," Walker said. "There were three or four bands of heavy rain, strong thunderstorms. That happens when a tropical system passes north and west of a location."
Snyder County office closed
The Snyder County Treasurer's Office will be closed this week due to flooding.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said the office in the courthouse building was flooded from Wednesday's storm.
Kantz said the county has hired a company to clean the office and expects it will reopen on Monday.
He still doesn’t have a damage estimate but said in addition to the flooring and some documents, equipment and furniture were waterlogged.
"We're still assessing the damage," he said Thursday morning.
Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore contributed to this story.