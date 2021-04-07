A tractor-trailer rolled onto railroad tracks along Route 11 near Ridge Road in Point Township, sending one person to the hospital and causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.
Point Township Police Officer K.J. Herring said the driver is stable after he was removed from the truck and taken to Geisinger by an Americus Hose Company Ambulance. He did not provide the name of the driver.
Herring, at 4:30 p.m., estimated it would take Aurand's Towing Services four to six hours to prepare the scene and remove the truck and trailer from the wreckage area, which was down a steep embankment.
"Route 11 will be shut down when they get the truck onto the road," said Herring.
By 9 p.m., the highway had reopened and emergency crews had left the scene of the crash.
The accident occurred in the area of Keystone Insurance. The truck left the roadway, crashing through metal guide rails and trees, and came to rest on its driver's side facing south toward Northumberland. A body of water was on the other side of the tracks.
There was heavy traffic around the scene according to 511pa.com. A lane restriction was in place near the scene.
Crews cut away guide rail to allow for the truck to be towed back onto the road.
Marcie Grove, who lives near the scene of the crash, said she heard the accident and called 911.
"It almost sounded like a plow truck with its plow down. I thought it hit the pole out here," she said. Grove said she was taking care of her daughter when the crash occurred. "I'm shocked it didn't wake her up. I just hope the driver is alright."
Multiple firefighters extracted the driver from the truck cab and placed him on a stretcher. They secured the stretcher with rope before those firefighters escorted him up the embankment, and placed him in the ambulance. The driver appeared to be conscious and moving.
North Shore Railroad President Jeb Stotter reserved comment other than to say "best wishes for the driver."
Those responding to the scene included Americus Hose Ambulance, Washington Fire and Hose, Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, Point Township Fire Company, AREA Services, Northumberland Hook and Ladder and Mahoning Township Fire Department.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.