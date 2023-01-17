Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials have reopened the Route 147 on ramp from Route 15 in Union County.
It was closed for more than seven hours due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to a PennDOT news release.
Traffic was detoured using Route 15 north and Interstate 80 during the closure.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, a free and available 24 hours website service that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.