Route 147 is back open following a tractor-trailer rollover just south of Sunbury this morning.
The road was closed for more than three hours following the crash that happened around 8:25 a.m. A tractor-trailer rolled over near the intersection with Brush Valley Road and dumped logs off the truck, which sat on its passenger side.
The logs dumped off truck, but the truck blocked Route 147 southbound.
According to PennDOT, both lanes of Route 147 were closed between Front Street in Sunbury and Valley View Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.