Lane restrictions remain in place along Route 147 south this morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over near the intersection with Brush Valley Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.
The crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. Emergency radio communication reports a truck carrying logs has rolled onto its side in Upper Augusta Township. The logs dumped off truck that sits along the southbound lane of Route 147.
According to PennDOT, both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Front Street in Sunbury and Valley View Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. A detour using Route 61, Route 890, Route 225 and Route 147 is in place.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.