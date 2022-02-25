PennDOT has reduced speeds along Interstates 80 and 180 to 45 mph and announced temporary restrictions to certain on vehicles the highways.
According to 511pa.com, PennDOT has closed Route 15 north of interstate 80 in both directions for disabled vehicles. All lanes are closed between Route 44 in Allenwood, Union County and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County due to disabled vehicles.
A detour using Interstate 180 is in place.
Vehicle restrictions along the interstates reflect Level 4 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan. Under Level 4 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
No commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place.