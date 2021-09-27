Route 15 northbound in Union County has opened back up after a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon.
The crash occurred along Route 15 near Loan Road, just south of the hospital around 12:45 p.m.
A load of granite slabs on a tractor-trailer shifted an broke free near a red light, falling onto a vehicle that was near the truck. The granite just missed a second vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. More details be published when they become available.