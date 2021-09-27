LEWISBURG — Two people were sent to the hospital after granite slabs broke free and onto a passenger vehicle after breaking loose from a tractor-trailer driving on Route 15.
All five lanes of Route 15 were closed following the crash that occurred about 12:40 near the intersection of Loan Road and Route 15, just south of Evangelical Community Hospital.
The tractor-trailer was driving northbound along Route 15 in the driving lane when it stopped at the traffic signal. There, a truckload of granite broke free the trailer bed and fell off the left side of the trailer.
Some pieces hit the ground and shattered, while one piece struck the rear passenger side of a Nissan Versa parked in the passing lane. Another large piece just missed a vehicle trailing the Nissan.
Road crews shut down Route 15 in all directions to allow for cleanup. Debris spread across both northbound lanes and into the turning lane for Loan By 1:15 one southbound lane had reopened. A cleanup crew brought in a front-end loader, which was used to scoop up the shattered pieces of granite, placing them in a dump truck.
A detour using Hospital Drive, JPM Road and William Penn Drive was in place to redirect traffic around the scene.
By 2:15 p.m., all driving and turning lanes were back open.