PennDOT has lifted the speed limit restrictions on Valley highways this morning.
PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on all roadways in the region.
PennDOT has also reopened Route 15 north of Interstate 80 in both directions after several disabled vehicles were able to removed. All lanes were closed between Route 44 in Allenwood, Union County and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County due to disabled vehicles.
The Lewisburg Children's Museum announced it would be closed today due to poor weather conditions. The facility will be open on Saturday for the Family Balance Workshop with BU Engineering Board Students.