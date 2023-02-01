Route 192 has reopened following a crash early this morning that led a LifeFlight helicopter to be called to the scene.
The crash occurred after 6 a.m. morning north of Mifflinburg. The road was closed for than three hours.
According to emergency radio communications, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Emergency responders requested LifeFlight to the scene.
A lane restriction was in place along Route 192/Buffalo Road near Centennial and Walbash roads, according to 511pa.com.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.