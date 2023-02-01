LifeFlight was called to a crash along Route 192 following a crash this morning north of Mifflinburg and the road is closed in the both directions as emergency crews respond.
According to emergency radio communications, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Emergency responders requested LifeFlight to the scene.
A lane restriction is in place along Route 192/Buffalo Road near Centennial and Walbash roads, according to 511pa.com.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.