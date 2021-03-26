A lane restriction has been lifted after a truck got stuck along Route 45 near Foxview Farms in Union County.
According to PennDOT, a milk truck was stuck between Johnson Mill Road and Salem Church Road, due to a stuck milk truck.
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 3:23 pm