Route 487 is back open after crews cleaned up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near.
The crash occurred around 9:33 a.m. along Route 487 near Hillside Avenue.
Route 487 was closed between Route 61 in Paxinos and Route 54 in Elysburg, according to 511pa.com.
One of the vehicles involved struck a utility pole, knocking it down and pulling wires in the process. According to PPL's outage map, power has been restored to the 254 customers were who temporarily without power.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.