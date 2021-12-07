Emergency crews have reopened Route 54 in Northumberland County nearly six hours after it was closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning.
PennDOT closed the road between Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township and Route 487 in Ralpho Township.
The crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Aqua water treatment plant between Bear Gap and Natalie in Coal Township. According to emergency radio communication, a tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision.
The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side after the crash, dumping culm onto the road. Crews are cleaning the small bits of coal off the road.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.