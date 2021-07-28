Route 61 is back open after it was shut down for more than two hours this morning after a truck crashed into a garage in Mount Carmel Township.
Life Flight was called to the scene, lifting off after nearly an hour on the ground.
The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. this morning. According to emergency radio communication, a vehicle has crashed into a structure and the driver is entrapped.
According to emergency radio, the helicopter landed on Route 61 around 9:11 a.m. and lifted off at 10:04 a.m.
According to 511pa.com, Route 61 was closed in both directions between Route 54 and Wilburton Road.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.