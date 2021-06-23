SUNNYSIDE — A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries following a collision Wednesday with a pickup truck on Route 61 in Ralpho Township.
The crash occurred about 4:34 p.m. at the intersection with Mountain Road, across the highway from the Wayside Inn and near the Coal Township-Ralpho Township line.
The male motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the nearby Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township, according to Ralpho Township Police Chief Bryan Chowka.
The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer serious injuries, Chowka said.
Emergency responders closed Route 61 in both directions outside of Shamokin — from the north end of Tharptown to Irish Valley Road — until around 9 p.m.
The motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic. The pickup involved is a four-door Chevrolet Silverado.
Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
The truck sustained extensive damage on the driver's side. It came to rest in the southbound lane. The motorcycle sustained heavy damages throughout and laid partially in the turning and northbound lanes.
Debris from the vehicles littered the highway. There appeared a fresh skid mark leading to the motorcycle and grooves in the highway macadam caused by metal from the bike.
More than a dozen rescue crews responded to scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.