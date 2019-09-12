A van and a Shikellamy school bus collided near the entrance to Oaklyn Elementary school this morning. Three people were sent to the hospital following the crash.
Route 61 was closed for more than two hours following the crash. It has reopened following clean up at the scene.
Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle said all the students on the bus were evaluated at the scene. Parents of the students on the bus have been notified, Bendle said.
No students were among the individuals transported to hospital by ambulance.
Calls first came in about 8:10 a.m. for reports of a crash with entrapment along Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township near the Oaklyn Elementary School. Emergency responders are on scene and still extricating individuals from the van.
Bendle was at the scene along with first responders.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.