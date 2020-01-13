Route 147 has reopened following a tractor-trailer rollover this afternoon in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A truck rolled onto its side near Roy Adams Trucking along Route 147 south of Fishers Ferry. The truck blocked both lanes of the road, forcing the road closure for about three hours.
The truck was driving north on Route 147 when it lost control and rolled onto the driver's side. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to officials on scene.
According to 511pa.com, Route 147 was closed between Boyles Run Road and School House Road. A local detour was in place while crews cleaned up the crash site.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.