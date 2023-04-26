Kaiser Permanente acquired Geisinger Health on Wednesday to jumpstart a new nonprofit organization — Risant Health — in a move designed to expand access to value-based care across the country, including in Geisinger’s existing footprint.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO of Geisinger Health, will become the CEO of Risant Health. Ryu will transition as the transaction between Risant Health and Geisinger is completed pending regulatory approval.
No financial terms for the acquisition were disclosed by Ryu during a conference call. Ryu also did not have a time frame for regulatory approval.
The partnership, Ryu said, should not impact operations for the Danville-based health system whose footprint covers northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
“The beauty of this modern is that preserves all the localness of Geisinger. The name, brand, headquarters,” he said. “What we bring to our patients, members and communities will stay exactly the same.
“Communities can expect use to be oriented around outcomes and caring,” he said.
The long-term plan is for Risant Health to eventually grow into a conglomeration of a handful of health systems across the country with similar, value-based medicine at its core. Geisinger is the first system to be part of that umbrella. Health systems that become part of Risant Health will operate as regional or community-based health systems serving and meeting the needs of their communities, providers and health plans.
Ryu said he envisions five to seven systems under the Risant name over the next five years with Kaiser planning to invest $5 billion into the nonprofit.
“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” said Ryu. “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health.”
Geisinger, based in Danville, has 25,000 employees and more than 1,700 doctors. The health system also has a patient biobank with more than 300,000 members. Kaiser Permanente is based in California. It currently serves approximately 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. It covers 39 hospitals and 24,000 doctors.
Marrying that reach, including technologies, experience and expertise, means a great measure of community care, Ryu said, adding more resources to what he said are already successful preventative programs like Geisinger’s 65 Forward and Fresh Food Farmarcy.
“It can give us a turbo-boost of capabilities to do (value-based care) even better,” Ryu said, specifically citing data analysis and consumer reports. “We are doubling and tripling down, bolstering the programs we already have and bringing in new capabilities.”
Greg Adams, chair and CEO, Kaiser Permanente, told the New York Times that “community health systems under Risant would invest in technology and preventive care to keep patients healthy, so they would need less expensive specialty and hospital care.”
“Our mission calls on us to find new ways to promote high-quality, affordable, and evidence-based care with equitable and improved health outcomes. Through Risant Health, we will make our value-based care expertise, technology and services available to community-based health systems, like Geisinger, to strengthen their ability to provide value-based care models with a focus on high-quality and equitable health outcomes,” said Greg Adams, chair and CEO, Kaiser Permanente. “Given its history in this space, we can think of no better organization than Geisinger to be the inaugural health system to join Risant Health.”
“Our nation and the health care industry have long waited for an organization to step up and lead by bringing forward meaningful solutions to improve health care in America,” said John C. Bravman, president of Bucknell University and chair of the Geisinger Health Board of Directors. “It is clear now that Kaiser Permanente is that leader, and the launch of Risant Health will make better health easier, more accessible and more affordable for the people and communities we serve in Pennsylvania.”