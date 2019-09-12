A van and a Shikellamy school bus collided near the entrance to Oaklyn Elementary school this morning. Several people have been sent to the hospital.
Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle said all the students on the bus are being evaluated at the scene. Parents of the students on the bus have been notified, Bendle said.
No students were among the individuals transported to hospital by ambulance.
Calls first came in about 8:10 a.m. for reports of a crash with entrapment along Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township near the Oaklyn Elementary School. Emergency responders are on scene and still extricating individuals from the van.
Bendle is at the scene along with first responders.
A portion of Route 61 is closed between Route 890 and Ross Road.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.