UPDATED MAY 19

Schools

Danville, Special meeting today, 6:30 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2y6rOdtFTZefFLIquHdwgg

Lewisburg, Next meeting May 28, 7 p.m. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E_c9sZAiQQGcxJl_JBsXOQ

Line Mountain, Next meeting, June 2, 6:30 p.m. Via Zoom.

Midd-West, Next meeting, May 26, 7 p.m.

Milton, Next meeting June 16, 6 p.m.

Mifflinburg, Next Meeting, May 26, 7:30 p.m. https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/mfbg/Board.nsf/Public

Selinsgrove, Next meeting, June 8, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy, Meeting Thursday, 7 p.m. https://zoom.us/my/shikellamyschooldistrict?pwd=OTBrVEp6WGNGRldvcUUyNVB4REpLUT09 Meeting ID: 570 286 3721

Warrior Run, Next meeting June 22, 7 p.m.

Cities/boroughs/townships

Sunbury, Next meeting, June 8, 6:15 p.m.

Lewisburg, Next meeting June 16, 6:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove, Next meeting, June 1, 7 p.m.

Middleburg, Net meeting, June 9, 7 p.m.

Milton, Next meeting June 10, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township, Special meeting June 11, 6 p.m. at the township building

Northumberland, Next meeting June 2, 7 p.m.

Watsontown, Next meeting June 8, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Township, Next meeting May 26, 5:30 p.m.

Danville, Last met Tuesday. https://liviccivil.zoom.us/j/91896538660?pwd=Nk9uRUNTN1d2bGILcINJS3k3SDYrQT09 and 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID 91896538660 and password 020843.

Mifflinburg, Last met Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

East Buffalo Township, Next meeting, June 8, 5:30 p.m.

Valley counties

Northumberland, Next meeting June 2, 1 p.m. Virtual meeting for public access.

Montour, Next meeting June 9, 11 a.m. Virtual meeting, Dial-in number (US): (515) 604-9099. Access code: 753-508-271#

Snyder, Last met May 6, 9:30 a.m.

Union, Next meeting June 2, 2 p.m.

