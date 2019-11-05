DANVILLE — Area police continued to search Tuesday morning for a Point Township man reported missing between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday.
Police searched Hess Recreation Area for about an hour and a half Tuesday morning, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dryoff III said.
Mahoning Township police searched Monday night until about 10:30 p.m. along with officers from Riverside, Danville, state troopers and a state police helicopter. Most of the recreation area lies in the township with the rest in Danville borough.
With the vehicle of the man, reported to be in his mid-30s, found near the Hess area, police believed he was in that area. Dryoff said police had the vehicle towed Monday night.
Point Township Sgt. Craig Lutcher said they are not identifying the missing man at this time.
Dryoff said the man had threatened to harm himself. He said there is no threat to the public and no one is in harm's way.
Lutcher said the man was reported missing to the Danville Police Department between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday.
On Monday night, police combed the recreation area off Montour Street and Danville Fire Police closed the road leading to the Robbins Trail near Montour Street. A Union County sheriff's department pickup truck was also at the scene.