SUNBURY — Sunbury Police have not yet released an image of Randy Easton, a city resident who is wanted by authorities for allegedly shooting a 33-Sunbury man during an argument early Sunday morning.
However, an arrest warrant has been issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey for Easton, who has been charged with criminal homicide.
Police say Easton is considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting and killing Joseph Rice, of North 7th St., during an altercation on 3rd Street and Raspberry Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Chief Brad Hare said Easton has yet to be located but declined to comment on the investigation, or why police are not releasing a photo of the man.
Hare said he could not speak directly about the case, but said Sunbury Police are still probing the incident and said it is a "very active investigation."
On Sunday morning officers were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue for a report of man laying on the ground after being shot, according to authorities.
When officer Keith Tamberolli arrived he said he witnessed a group of people trying to help a male, later determined to be Rice, laying on the ground, according to court documents.
Officer Trey Kurtz arrived to the scene and was informed there were three females in the area of the incident and all three were taken to the Sunbury Police station, according to court documents.
Police discovered three 9mm shell casings on scene, officers said.
Kurtz said during the interviews with the females, the officer was informed that one of the women drove the other two to a parking lot near Laughter’s Bar, where Rice was sitting in a vehicle, police said.
One of the women told police Rice was agitated and began to wave a machete around and had it to her face, according to court documents.
Kurtz said during the investigation he discovered Rice and Easton had an ongoing feud.
Kurtz said during the interviews he learned Easton had left the bar and Rice wanted to speak with him and it led to an argument, according to court documents.
Easton pulled out a gun and Rice ran toward Laughter’s Bar before Easton fired three shots hitting Rice, Kurtz said in court documents.
Tamborelli secured video surveillance from the area and the footage shows the women pull up next to Rice near Raspberry Avenue, before an individual believed to be Easton walked toward Rice. Then Rice pulled out a large instrument and began to swing at Easton, police said.
Easton then pulls out a handgun and fires three shots at Rice, striking him in the back with one of the shots, according to court documents.
According to Sgt. Travis Bremigen Easton is armed and dangerous and anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call Northumberland County 911.