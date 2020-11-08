SELINSGROVE — As many as eight to 10 people may be forced out of their apartments temporarily after a fire damaged the roof of an apartment building late Sunday afternoon in downtown Selinsgrove.
The alarm came in at about 5:25 p.m., with witnesses reporting flames through the roof, according to emergency communications.
The fire appears to be confined to the attic of building. A large number of firefighters were on the scene within minutes and appeared to bring the fire under control.
There have been no reports of injuries, and firefighters have rescued at least two cats.
Fire officials said the American Red Cross has been called to assist the residents.