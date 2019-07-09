SHAMOKIN DAM — A 66-year-old Selinsgrove man was killed Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer slammed into the rear of his vehicle on Routes 11-15.
John Wendt, 66, of Selinsgrove, was pronounced dead at the scene by Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Wendt was traveling south on Routes 11-15 at about 9:15 a.m. and was stopped at a red light behind a tractor-trailer operated by Corey Meeks, 52, of Virginia, at the intersection of Baldwin Boulevard when a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Charles Bussard, 59, of Maryland, struck the rear of Wendt's passenger car and pushed it into the back of Meeks' rig, Bremigen said.
Witnesses who observed the collision reported seeing Bussard's vehicle crashing into the stopped vehicles in the right lane, he said.
Meeks and Bussard were treated for minor injuries.
Traffic was detoured and the road was closed by emergency crews until 2:53 p.m. while borough police, assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police from the Selinsgrove and Montoursville Barracks investigated. The investigation into the crash is still continuing, Bremigen said.
PennDOT, Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf and the Rescues fire companies, Sunbury Fire Police, Americus and Area Services Ambulances and Selinsgrove police also assisted.
Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan said the Strip has had its share of accidents but said the site of Tuesday's fatal crash hasn't been regarded as a problem before.
In December, Wendt and his wife, Patricia, were injured by a speeding motorist as they crossed North Market Street at Chestnut Street in the borough of Selinsgrove.
Wendt was treated at the scene and his wife was taken to Geisinger for treatment.