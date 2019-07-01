The Selinsgrove Area Community Pool will reopen to the public at 3:30 p.m. after it was shut down since Saturday because of storm damage.
Thunderstorms that rolled through the Valley on Saturday left behind some downed trees that cut off power to a few dozen PPL customers.
The pool where some nearby trees were damaged and parts of branches littered the pool lawn, was among the customers affected by a power outage. The outage forced the pool to remain closed on Sunday.
The pool's Facebook page at first announced around 10 a.m. that, "Due to the powerful storms yesterday the pool has no power. With no power, we have no water to the bathhouse (well pump has no power) and no filter running to the pool.
"Once power does return, opening will still need to be assessed due to the amount of debris in and around the pool. The chemicals will need time to rebalance as they have not been feeding into the water since the power went out."
Though the pool grounds were cleaned up by late afternoon, the power was not restored at 5 p.m., so at 5:11 p.m., pool manager Carrie Briggs announced the pool would remain closed for the day.
Briggs returned to the pool at 7:15 p.m. and the power still was not back on.
The pool was among 31 PPL customers in the Selinsgrove area still without power on Sunday evening. There also were some scattered outages in Union County, but it appeared all but one of the 29 without power in Northumberland County had their power restored, according to PPL's outage map.
The outage canceled a free scuba gear tryout at the pool by Sunken Treasure Scuba Center, which plans to offer a scuba diving course at the pool in the coming weeks.
"I haven’t been in touch with the leader of scuba but we will update everyone via Facebook once we know for sure," Briggs said of the scuba tryout.