HARRISBURG — A bill that would mandate athletics be designated by biological sex passed through the Pennsylvania Senate on a split vote Tuesday, advancing a controversial measure bound to be vetoed should it reach the governor’s desk.
State senators voted 30-20, almost wholly along party lines, to give final approval to Senate Bill 1191, titled the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. It would bar transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
The bill now moves to the House for consideration.
The House already cast a split vote in April to adopt a companion version of the Senate bill. House Bill 972 is pending approval in the Senate.
Gov. Tom Wolf pledged to veto both bills should they pass through both chambers of the General Assembly.
Both bills call for sports — primary school, high school, college, club and intramural — to be designated male, female and coed, or mixed. The proposed law would apply to athletics teams that are publicly funded and those that compete against teams supported with public funds. Neither bill would prevent transgender males from competing in male sports.
Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) currently allows individual school principals to determine the participation of transgender athletes.
“This has nothing to do with someone’s gender or gender identity. This is about biological sex,” said Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair/Cumberland/Franklin/Fulton/Huntingdon, the bill’s prime sponsor.
Ward has emphasized that the bill doesn’t prevent anyone from playing sports. She said the separation is necessary to negate physical advantages males are born with that correlate with strength and endurance.
Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks, was among many who referred to the bullying, lack of acceptance and resulting mental health issues members of the transgender community endure. Most of them aren’t athletes, he said, and none wake up and decide to identify differently simply to gain a competitive advantage in athletics.
“These kids are flesh and blood human beings. They deserve better than some circus in the state Legislature,” Santarsiero said.
At a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda prior to Tuesday’s vote, Ward, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, and others expressed fears that gains made under Title IX over nearly 50 years to provide equality to women in athletics will swiftly be eroded should transgender women compete against them.
“We want young women to use competitive sports as a launching pad for future success,” Phillips-Hill said on the Senate floor.
In making the argument that such athletes are simply bigger, stronger and faster, references were made to Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete and NCAA-title-winning swimmer from University of Pennsylvania who’s seeking to qualify as an Olympian. Thomas had previously competed on the men’s team. According to Sports Illustrated, she also underwent hormone replacement therapy more than two years before joining the women’s team.
Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, said preventing transgender athletes from competing based on biological differences “is not based in science, it’s based in fear.”
Sen. Maria Collett, D-Bucks/Montgomery, accused bill supporters of politicizing an issue for headlines and questioned whether credible evidence exists showing transgender athletes have a competitive advantage.
Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh/Northampton, was the lone senator to cross party lines. She voted in favor of the bill, saying she wasn’t one who knew how they’d vote all along. Predicting a veto, she called on legislators to work with the PIAA and NCAA to discuss “commonsense standards.”
Sen. Katie Muth, D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery, said she’s worked with scholastic and professional athletes. They’re worried about school and careers, paying down student debt and campus safety. They’re not worried about transgender athletes, she said.
“Trans girls are girls. Trans women are women,” said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware/Montgomery.