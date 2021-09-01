Midd-West School District announced this morning it is closing for the day with up to 6 inches of rain forecast to fall across parts of the state.
Several other Valley schools are dismissing early. The Shikellamy School District will be dismissing early, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle. Bendle said the first schools to be dismissed will be Chief Elementary at 12:30 p.m. along with Beck Elementary. Bendle said the high school will be out at 12:40 p.m. and the middle school at 12:50 p.m., while Priestley and Oaklyn will dismiss at 1 p.m.
"It's better to be safe than sorry," Bendle said.
Danville Area will dismiss students two hours early today, officials said, moving up an earlier announcement of a one-hour early departure.Mifflinburg will dismiss its high/middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary and intermediate students at 12:45 p.m.
Line Mountain will dismiss students from its elementary school at 11 a.m. and from the middle/high school at noon. At Mount Carmel, students at the high/middle school will dismissed at 12:28 p.m.; Pre-K at 1 p.m.; elementary school walkers at 1:15 p.m. and busing students at 1:20 p.m.
Shamokin Area School District announced that all district schools would dismiss early today due to forecasted rainfall amounts and potential flooding. The middle-high school will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. followed by the elementary school at 1 p.m.
Southern Columbia will dismiss at 11 a.m. and the school's meet the teacher night has been canceled.
Reagan Street underpass in Sunbury is also closed this morning. Part of the street was already closed for construction work, but the underpass was open before this morning's closure.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.