A line of strong thunderstorms ripped through the Susquehanna Valley tonight with heavy rain, lightning and thunder.
The storms knocked down poles and trees, caused some flooding and closed roads throughout the region.
As of 2:58 a.m., more than 2,300 PPL customers in Snyder County had their power restored. At 10:33 p.m., there were 3,111 without power in the Valley, including 2,771 in Snyder County. By just before 3 a.m., there were 412 total in the Valley and 221 in Snyder County. Franklin Township, which had 1,319 outages earlier in the night, was down to 77 and Spring Township, where 1,262 had lost power, had zero outages reported.
PPL and emergency crews worked continued to work through the night.
According to 911 radio reports, several poles were knocked down on Kissimmee Road in the area of the Snyder County outages and emergency crews had responded.
PPL's outage center reported that it may take until 11 p.m. Friday to restore power in the large outage area.