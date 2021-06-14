The National Weather Service in State College reports a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for most of the Valley until 4:15 p.m.
At 3:15 p.m. a strong line of thunderstorms extended from Montgomery to New Columbia and Mifflinburg, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected according to NWS in State College.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for 39 Pennsylvania counties, including all four in the Valley.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are spreading across the state this afternoon, bringing gusty winds, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.
According to the severe weather outlook from the National Weather Service in State College an upper level disturbance will head southeast from the Great Lakes this afternoon, and will bring another round or two of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Locations that receive more than one thunderstorm, or see slow-moving storms, could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within a few hour period, creating minor flooding of poor drainage areas and possibly a few small streams.