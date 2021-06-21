The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 25 Pennsylvania counties, including all four in the Valley.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to spread across Pennsylvania this afternoon with potential for wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
According to hazardous weather forecast, NWS says severe thunderstorms are possible between 2 and 10 p.m. The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts 60 mph or greater. However, large hail one inch or greater in diameter and a tornado are possible.
Isolated flooding is possible primarily in areas that can experience rapid runoff from heavy rain.
A severe thunderstorm watch is already in effect for all of western Pennsylvania.