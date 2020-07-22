A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for 23 Pennsylvania counties — including all four in the Valley — until 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service put the watch into effect for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Union and York counties.
Scattered severe thunderstorms and strong winds are possible this afternoon, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service in State College.
According to the NWS, damaging winds of 60 mph or greater are possible from 1 to 9 p.m. Localized flooding is also possible.
AccuWeather reports a "ripple in the atmosphere moving eastward has already sparked heavy thunderstorms from parts of southern Ontario to western New York state, western Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana during Wednesday morning. As this ripple continues to move eastward storms will build during the midday and afternoon hours from central New York state to West Virginia and northwestern Virginia."
"A very humid air mass spreading out across the East on Wednesday is going to be a key ingredient which will cause some heavy thunderstorms to break out, especially in the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
As the storms gain strength, they will primarily be capable of producing flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. However, hail and even an isolated tornado are not out of the question.