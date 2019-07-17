A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for 9 counties — including Montour and Northumberland — until 9 p.m. tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued the watch for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan and York counties.
A Flash Flood Watch is also effect for Montour and Northumberland counties until 1 a.m. Thursday.
The watch is in effect for Columbia, Montour, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy downpours are possible out of any thunderstorm expected to sweep across the state today. The highest risk for flash flooding will be if multiple thunderstorms affect one location. This is most likely over the northeastern mountains and middle Susquehanna Valley.
The storms that hit the Ohio Valley on Tuesday are expected to shift over the Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes today. "As these storms push eastward Wednesday evening, toward the Interstate 95 corridor, they may be at their peak intensity," according to AccuWeather. "The storms will bring the potential for strong wind gusts and torrential downpours at the local level. Some neighborhoods and portions of highways can be clobbered by wind gusts near 60 mph. A couple of brief-isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled-out.
"There is the potential for a few communities to be hit with rainfall of 1-3 inches per hour for a short time, which can easily overwhelm storm drains and small streams."